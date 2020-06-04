FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 4, 2020

The cyclone threat for Mumbai has passed and once again you are free to enjoy these handpicked memes and jokes from the internet brought to you by the Free Press Journal to lighten your mood.
Coronavirus vs Cyclone Nisarga
The excessive news coverage of Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra made it seem that the coronavirus had its 'weekly off'.
What it's like to take a shower after getting drenched in the rain:
The Lockdown continues!
Reversing the roles:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)