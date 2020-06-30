FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 30, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
Tiktok banned in India!
You need high meme knowledge to understand this!
Punny or nothing!
Man: Do you want to hear a joke about ghosts?
His friend: I really don't!
Man: That's the spirit!
Punny or nothing #2!
Doctor: Are the results ready yet?
Nurse: You asked 5 minutes ago. Be a little patient!
Doctor: But I am a big doctor!
Late Night Party:
A teenage girl had just been given family-car privileges, when she returned home very late from a party. The next morning her father went out to the driveway to get the newspaper and came back into the house frowning.
At 11:30am the girl sleepily walked into the kitchen, and her father asked her, "What time did you get in last night?"
"Not too late, Dad," she replied nervously.
Dead-pan, her father said, "Then I'll have to talk with the paperboy about putting my paper under the front wheel of the car."
