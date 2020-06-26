Viral

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 26 2020

By Husain Rizvi

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!

Pretty fair point!

The pandemic is not over people!

If only it was that easy!

Cop: Anything in the car I should know about?

Man: Nah, just stuff you shouldn't know about.

Cop: Cool, have a good day!

Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.

