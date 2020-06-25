FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 25, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these handpicked gems and thank us later!

What would you do?

A couple were dreaming of winning the lottery:

Wife: I’d hire a cook so that I could just say, ‘Hey, make me a sandwich!’

Husband: “Not me. I already have one of those.”

CBSE and ICSE examinations cancelled!