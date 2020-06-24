FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 24, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!
Happy Ew Year!
It's not a joke, it's Djoke!
Twitter user @sagarcasm wrote: "Novak arranged a tennis tournament, went to nightclubs, partied with people - all in the middle of a pandemic and now he has tested positive for Covid 19. Is this all a djoke to him?"
Name Puns:
(Credit: IG @pun_bible)
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)