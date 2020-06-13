Viral

Updated on

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020

By Husain Rizvi

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020
FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

If Amitabh Bachchan was the voice of Google Maps:

Me: Opens Google Maps

Google Maps: Namaste Deviyon aur Sajjano

Me: Running late

Google Maps: Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulko ki police karrahi hai

Me: Reaches friends destination, but cannot find his home

Google Maps: Aap phone a friend bhi kar sakte hai

Me: Reaches destination

Google Maps: Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye

(Credits: IG @madovermarketing_mom)

How to crack an interview:

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020

Users after watching Gulabo Sitabo:

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020

Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in