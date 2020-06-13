FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 13, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
If Amitabh Bachchan was the voice of Google Maps:
Me: Opens Google Maps
Google Maps: Namaste Deviyon aur Sajjano
Me: Running late
Google Maps: Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulko ki police karrahi hai
Me: Reaches friends destination, but cannot find his home
Google Maps: Aap phone a friend bhi kar sakte hai
Me: Reaches destination
Google Maps: Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye
(Credits: IG @madovermarketing_mom)
How to crack an interview:
Users after watching Gulabo Sitabo:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
