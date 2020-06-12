FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 12, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, enjoy these hilarious jokes and thank us later.

Parotha vs Roti!

Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR), stated that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18%.

As per the ruling, roti is generic and all Indian breads cannot be categorised under it, arguing that parotas need to be heated before consumption, hence the tax.

Twitter user @rameshsrivats has described the situation in the best way possible. He said, "Roti: 5% GST. Parota: 18% GST. Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%. (No way I'm even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti)"

"When my dietitian said Poori and Parotha are rich food I thought she was talking about calories," wrote another user.

Netizens ready to ''sell kidneys'' after Sony unveils PlayStation 5