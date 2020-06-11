Viral

Updated on

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020

By Husain Rizvi

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020
FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, enjoy these hilarious memes and thank us later.

People in Delhi be like:

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020

Do not wait to laugh at this!

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020

How people in India are dealing with the lockdown:

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 11, 2020

Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in