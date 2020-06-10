FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 10, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

Sonu Sood - Our national hero!

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China at the border, Sonu Sood has agreed to help the Chinese in sending them back to their home.

The 'Migrant Messia' took to Twitter and wrote: "Chinese logo ko details bhejo."