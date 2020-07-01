FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 1, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!

33 and single!

Pappu is 33 years old and still single. One day, a friend asked, "Why aren't you married? Can't you find a woman who will be a good wife?"

Pappu replied, "Actually, I've found many women I wanted to marry, but when I bring them home to meet my parents, my mother doesn't like them."

His friend thinks for a moment and says, "I've got the perfect solution. Just find a girl who's just like your mother."

A few months later, they meet again and his friend says, "Did you find the perfect girl? Did your mother like her?"

With a frown on his face, Pappu answers, "Yes, I found the perfect girl. She was just like my mother. You were right, my mother liked her very much."

The friend said, "Then what's the problem?"

Pappu replied, "Now my father doesn't like her."

Doctor vs Engineer:

Tell your Doctor friend "Kya faltu ka doctor hai tu", he will never talk to you in life again.

Tell any random engineer "Kya faltu ka Engineer hai tu", he will hug you and invite you for a drink.

(Credit: Twitter @mainbhiengineer)

This is true!