FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on September 13, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

Another doctor-patient joke:

“I have some bad news, Mr. Jeffery, and some good news,” a doctor says to his patient who’s just had an operation.

“Alright, I want the bad one first,” Mr. Genferry gulps bravely.

“Mr. Genferry, there were some complications and as a result, we had to amputate your left leg.”

“My… my leg?! Well what’s the good news?,” the patient asks.

The doctor replies, “Can you see that absolute stunner of a nurse there by the window? She just agreed to be my wife!”

Typing a song lyric in google search be like: