FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on October 28, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Although there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.
Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
Weekends during IPL season!
A boy is sitting on a bus and eating one piece of chocolate after the other. A man sits down next to him and says: "Eating so much chocolate is not healthy for you boy."
The boy replies: "My grandfather died when he 112 years old."
The man asks: "You think he became so old because he was eating lots of chocolates?"
The boy answers: "He became so old because he minded his own business."
Disclaimer – this is a joke copy and no ill will is intended against anyone.