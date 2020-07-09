FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 9, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

Next Valentine, remember to quarantine!

Teacher: What is the opposite of Valentine?

Pappu: Quarantine.

Teacher: How?

Pappu: Valentine brings two people closer and Quarantine keeps them apart!

Empty head!

A teacher was giving a lesson on the circulation of blood. Trying to make the matter clearer, he said, "Now class, if I stood on my head, the blood as you know, would run into it and I should turn red in the face."

"Yes, sir," the class said.

"Then why is it that while I am standing upright in an ordinary position the blood doesn't run into my feet?"

Pappu shouted, "Because your feet isn't empty."

Go Away!