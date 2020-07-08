FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 8, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few handpicked gems that will leave you in splits:

Santa Banta classic!

Santa And Banta Jungle Mein Ghumne Gaye, Saamne Se Ek Sher Aa Gaya.

Banta Ne Sher Ki Aakhon Main Mitti Phenki, Aur Santa Ko Chilla Kar Bola: Oye Baag Jaldi Se.

Santa: Main Kyun Bhaagu, Mitti To Tune Phenki Hai.

#2 Circus Ka Malik Santa Ko Dante Hue Bola:

Malik: Be Parwai Ki Bhi Koi Hadd Hoti Hai Tune Raat Ko Sher Ko Khula Chod Diya Thha?

Santa Hairan Hote Hue: Iss Se Kya Farq Padta Hai Sher Ko Koun Chori Karega.

Please read and laugh simultaneously: