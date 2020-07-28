FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 28, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

_____________________________________________________

Santa was drawing money from ATM.

A person, who was just behind him in the line said, "Ha! Ha! Haaa! I've seen ur password. Its 4 asterisks

Santa replies, "Ha! Ha! Ha! You are wrong. Its 1258."

_____________________________________________________

A woman gets on a bus with her baby.

The driver says “Ugh – that’s the ugliest baby I’ve ever seen!”

The woman walks to the back of the bus and sits down.

She says to the man next to her: “The driver just insulted me!”

The man says: “You go up there and tell him off. Go on. I’ll hold your monkey for you.”

_____________________________________________________