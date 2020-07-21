FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 21, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.
Here are a few handpicked memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
Electricity bill madness!
The missing shoe
One evening, a man gave his tipsy secretary a ride home after an office party. His wife was prone to jealousy, so he didn't mention the incident to her.
Later in the evening, he was driving his wife to a restaurant when he noticed a stiletto-heeled shoe half-hidden under the passenger seat. Gripped with terror, he took advantage of a moment when she wasn't looking to grab the shoe and throw it out of the window.
The rest of the journey went well until they arrived at the restaurant.
"That's strange," said his wife, looking a little agitated. "Have you seen my other shoe?"
Disclaimer – this is a joke copy and anyone with fragile sensibilities is urged to reconsider before reading further. No ill will is intended against anyone.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)