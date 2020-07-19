FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 19, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

A round of drinks!

Banta was not home at his usual hour, and his wife, Preeto, was fuming, as the clock ticked later and later. Finally, about 3:00 AM she heard a noise at the front door, and as she stood at the top of the stairs, there was Banta, drunk as a skunk, trying to navigate the stairs.

"Do you realize what time it is?" she asked.

He answered, "Don't get excited. I'm late because I bought something for the house."

Immediately her attitude changed, and as she ran down the stairs to meet him halfway, she asked, "What did you buy for the house, dear?"

Banta's answer was, "A round of drinks!"

Multi-purpose sweatpants!