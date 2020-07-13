FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 13, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few handpicked gems that will leave you in splits:

Lockdown Lethargy!

This lock-down is getting old and frankly I've had enough. I've discussed the matter over a cup of coffee with the kitchen sink, and we both agree that the experience is draining.

I didn't mention anything to the washing machine as she puts the wrong spin on everything.

Same with the fridge. He only gives cold comfort. I asked the lamp but she couldn't shed any new light on the situation.

The vacuum cleaner was rather rude and told me to suck it up.The threshold was no better, it suggested I get over it.

The carpet advised me to sweep my feelings under the rug. But the fan was more upbeat and thought that the crisis would soon blow over.

The toilet looked a bit flushed and didn't offer an opinion.

The wall didn't say a word either, just gave me a blank stare.

The door knob was more forthcoming - told me to get a firm grip on the situation and move on.

The front door declared I was unhinged and so the curtains told me to.... you guessed it right - pull myself together.

Then the chair told me to table it, and the table remarked, I didn't have a leg to stand on. When I told the table to break a leg, the mirror said that my comments reflected poorly on my thinking.

However, in the end, the iron set things straight. She said everything will be fine. No situation is too pressing for long anyways!

Always be prepared!