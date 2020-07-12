FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 12, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

Late for Work:

Charley, a new retiree greeter at Walmart, just couldn't seem to get to work on time. Every day he was 5, 10, sometimes 15 minutes late. But he was a good worker, really tidy, clean shaven, sharp minded and a real credit to the company and obviously demonstrating their "Older person friendly" policies.

One day the boss was in a real quandary about how to deal with it. Finally, he called him in the office for a talk.

"Charley, I have to tell you, I like your work ethic, you do a bang-on job, but your being late so often is quite bothersome."

"Yes. I know boss, and I am working on it."

"Well good, you are a team player. That's what I like to hear. It's odd though, your coming in late. I know you're retired from the Arm Forces. What did they say if you came in late there?"

They said, "Good morning, General. Tea or coffee this morning, Sir?"

Wait, what?