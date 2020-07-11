FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 11, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

Fish Dish!

There are two polite people having dinner together. On the table there is a dish with one big piece of fish and one small piece of fish.

They politely say to each other, "You may choose first."

"No, you may choose first." And this goes on for a while.

Then the first person says, "OK, I'll take first."

And he takes the BIG piece of fish.

The second person, "Why did you take the big piece? That's not polite!"

The first person says, "Which piece would *you* have taken?"

The second person replies, "Why, I would have taken the SMALL piece, of course."

The first person says, "Well, that's what you have now!"

Punny or nothing!

Man: I used to be a heavy drinker..

His friend: You stopped drinking?

Man: No I lost some weight..

