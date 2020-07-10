FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 10, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few handpicked gems that will leave you in splits:

Classic Santa!

Santa Ne Ek Bar Bazar Mein Amrood Khareeda Aur Khane Laga. Achanak Usne Dekha Ki Amarood Bich Mein Ek Keeda Hai.

Santa Gusse Se: Abe Oye, Tere Amrood Mein Se Toh Kida Nikla Hai.

Amrood Wale Ne Kuch Socha Aur Phir Bola: Bhai, Apni Apni Kismat Hai, Kya Pata Agle Amrood Mein Se Motorcycle Nikal Aaye.

Santa Ne Ye Suna Aur Khush Hoke Bola: Achcha, Chal Fir 5 Killo Pack Kar De.

India Puns:

Pankaj Udhas dips his french fries in afsauce.

My internet connection just betrayed me. Isse kehte hain bewifi.

People who don't like Agarbattis are really incenseitive.

What's the need to arrest Vijay Mallya? He has anyway spent most of his life behind bars.

Jackie Shroff's dog is Scoobhidu.

What do you call people who don't believe in going to the gym? Gymnastiks.

Vikas Dubey encounter: