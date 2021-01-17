FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on January 17, 2021

Humour can relieve stress and although many may not like the idea of making fun during tough times like world under the COVID-19 attack, a little humor can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.

While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

__________________________________________________________

Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He's not breathing so his friend calls 911.

''My friend is dead! What should I do?"

The operator replies, "Calm down sir, first make sure that he's really dead."

There's a silence, then a loud bang.

Back on the phone, the guy says, "Ok, now what?"

__________________________________________________________