FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on December 28, 2020

Humour can relieve stress and although many may not like the idea of making fun during tough times like world under the COVID-19 attack, a little humor can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.

While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

_________________________________________________________

Santa goes into a bar in New York. The man on his right orders a drink, 'Johnnie Walker, single.' The man on his left says, 'Jack Daniels, single.' Santa says. 'Santa Singh, married.'

_________________________________________________________

@indian.memes

_________________________________________________________

What’s the best thing about Switzerland?

I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.

_________________________________________________________

