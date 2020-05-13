FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 13, 2020

If it weren't for COVID-19, the life of every person would have been very busy with whatsoever work and little to no time to relax or enjoy.

But with COVID-19 in play, the entire nation is under lockdown with countless becoming lazy by sitting at home and partaking in bare minimum activities.

Stress still prevails, whether you are home or not. One has to deal with work life issues, financial crisis, relationship problems, personal tensions and not to mention, the 5-minute important speech which was elongated for over 30 minutes.

Many come across alienated words, thinking 'What does this even mean?'. That becomes an obstacle for providers, since they themselves do not know what exactly are they providing?

And if you are born after 1999, you have to delve the past to understand the things which took place even before your birth, like the 'Y2K problem'.

Lastly, when you learn the lockdown is getting extended and now you will have to deal with such issues, for another period.

But, as the saying goes, there is 'light at the end of the tunnel', in our case we have light at every checkpoint.

Memes and jokes are the 'lights' during such dark times.

They make us feel better because we relate to all the aforementioned events in such a way that makes us forget our woes and just enjoy the meme.

From this day, The Free Press Journal will bring your daily dose of laughter on every event which you will relate to, because it is said that "The most wasted day is that in which we have not laughed."

Let us begin with the memes and jokes that came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on May 12.