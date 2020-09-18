FPJ Fact Check: Is Disney+ Hotstar selling premium subscription at Rs 99 on Flipkart?

Online shopaholics have come across e-commerce giants selling the most bizarre products across the globe. And it’s not just controversial items like a ‘Don’t Breathe’ t-shirt featuring George Floyd’s arrest, but items for household use like cow dung and cow urine as well.
What beat them all recently, was a Rs 99 premium subscription of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar available for purchase on Flipkart.
As preposterous as it may appear, it felt like every binge-watcher's dreams were about to come true.
With that being said, some watchful netizens took it up on Twitter and asked the streaming platform to clarify on the same.
Claim: A page on Flipkart shows Disnep+ hotstar premium plan sold for Rs 99.
Fact: The company clarified the same on Twitter and wrote, “This is not an official listing and we would request you not to initiate any transactions with illegal listings. We have already flagged this for removal.”
Conclusion: For starters, the logo on Flipkart is a sham. The original one has Disney with a ‘y’ and ‘h’ of Hotstar in capital letter. Besides that, the subscription rates are Rs 299 per month, Rs 1499 per year. Meanwhile Disney+ Hotstar VIP is for Rs 399 per year.
It is of paramount importance that online shoppers do not fall for such schemes that lack credibility. Stop, go back and check for more on any offers before hitting the buy option and getting duped.