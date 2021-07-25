FPJ Fact Check: Has wrestler Priya Malik won gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

However, many have now deleted their posts after realising that Malik hasn't won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The India grappler has instead clinched gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She defeated Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash.

Malik had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and she then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.

Meanwhile, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.