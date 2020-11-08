Four years later, Twitter looks back at demonetisation with memes and jokes

Four years ago, on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation, with all old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes being banned from midnight. At the time, many had been unprepared for the magnitude of the decision, and for some time, snaking queues outside banks and ATMs, difficulties in getting change for larger banknotes and other similar problems had prevailed.

While the BJP continues to defend the move, the Opposition has lost no opportunity when it comes to criticising it. And the fourth year after the landmark decision drew a similar mixed bag of reactions.