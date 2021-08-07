'Fought until the end': Aditi Ashok's incredible performance with mom's support as caddie gets shoutout from Olympics handle

Golfer Aditi Ashok may have narrowly missed out on a Olympic gold medal, but she certainly won the hearts of millions on Saturday. Overnight sole second, the 200th ranked player in the world finished fourth with a three-under 68 in the final round that left her 15-under 269 overall at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club where world number one Nelly Korda of the USA took gold with a four-round total of 17-under 267.

But even as countless individuals cheer at what has been India's best ever performance at the showpiece, most have been won over by the fact that her mother was her caddie. In case you were wondering, her father had been the caddie during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Shout-out to Aditi Ashok: 200th player in the world. Her caddie at Tokyo 2020 was her mother. Fought until the end for a medal in golf," tweeted the official Olympic Games handle.