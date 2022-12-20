Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's alleged 'vulgar' audio call takes Twitter by storm, netizens react

Imran Khan audio leak | FPJ

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is back in the limelight attracting trolls and criticism over an alleged sex call that claims to have been leaked from a call between Imran Khan and an unknown woman. Also, this isn't the first time that such audio has been released quoting the ex-PM.

Since the alleged audio leak has surfaced on Twitter, it has taken the internet by storm. While some troll him for the vulgar conversation, others support the politician and call the recording fake. A few also tagged him and asked him to respond over the case.

Check out some reactions on Twitter:

I cannot stand imran khan but that audio leak is as fake as it can get 🤷🏽‍♀️ — 😼 (@asdf_78601) December 20, 2022

I hate Imran Khan with all my being but his intimate audio leaks are just sad. Not cool and honestly, a little too much even by uniformed standards. — Fatima Sajjad Shah (@FatimaShah95) December 19, 2022

If our private conversations are leaked, Imran Khan may look like a saint to us even if we consider that audio leak genuine

We all are humans prone to do mistakes afterall #audioleak — Ur Phupho 🇦🇷 (@TheArdentSoul) December 20, 2022

Imran Khan in Audio leaks 👇🤪👇 pic.twitter.com/pZe2X1ZNRU — Junaid (@jooonaid) December 20, 2022

The funny thing is youthias claiming that audio leak is fake however when I ask them if they think #ImranKhan can not do such an act, they dont say no; just stay quiet 🤭#audioleak #PTI #Shameful #AudioLeaks — Ali Kiyani (@azkiyani) December 20, 2022