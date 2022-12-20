e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFormer Pakistan PM Imran Khan's alleged 'vulgar' audio call takes Twitter by storm, netizens react

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's alleged 'vulgar' audio call takes Twitter by storm, netizens react

While some troll him for the vulgar conversation, others support the politician and call the recording fake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Imran Khan audio leak | FPJ
Follow us on

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is back in the limelight attracting trolls and criticism over an alleged sex call that claims to have been leaked from a call between Imran Khan and an unknown woman. Also, this isn't the first time that such audio has been released quoting the ex-PM.

Since the alleged audio leak has surfaced on Twitter, it has taken the internet by storm. While some troll him for the vulgar conversation, others support the politician and call the recording fake. A few also tagged him and asked him to respond over the case.

Check out some reactions on Twitter:

Read Also
Imran Khan audio leak: 'Badtameez, you have sored my b****, I am in pain' says woman in alleged...
article-image
Read Also
Pakistan's Imran Khan is a 'shocked' Prime Minister - here's why
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's alleged 'vulgar' audio call takes Twitter by storm, netizens react

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's alleged 'vulgar' audio call takes Twitter by storm, netizens react

Football fever in Kerala: Newly-wed couple flaunts Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys at wedding...

Football fever in Kerala: Newly-wed couple flaunts Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys at wedding...

Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Santa Claus lands at Mumbai Airport ahead of Christmas, pictures go viral

Santa Claus lands at Mumbai Airport ahead of Christmas, pictures go viral

Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'

Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'