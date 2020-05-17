Forget YouTube vs TikTok, this viral video of man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's 'You Are My Sonia' will end the feud

The ongoing 'YouTube vs TikTok' feud has been making headlines for quite some time now. Several YouTubers have been slamming the lip-syncing app for the 'cringe-worthy' content available on the platform. However, this viral video of a man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's 'You Are My Sonia' will make you forget the feud.
A TikTok video of a user named Arman Rathod is going viral on Twitter. Arman is an avid TikTok user, who shares videos of himself, grooving to the beats of hit Bollywood tracks. A recent video shows him swaying his feet to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic track.
Check out the video here:
After a Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "C'mon Twitter make him famous," several users took to the micro-blogging site to tag Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva and Remo D'souza.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Extremely talented, Arman Rathod from Valsad. This is the kind of talent that need to be promoted from #TikTok but rather we are more concerned about TeamNawab. Guys make him famous."
Another commented, "Wow!! Boy has got some moves!!"
The user who goes by the username - Armaan Rathod - on TikTok and has shared several other videos.
Check them out here:
Speaking of the feud between content creators of both the apps, legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar had dropped his 'Youtube vs TikTok' video. The roast video was intended to be a hilarious dig at TikTok and the content creators on the lip-syncing app. Carry had reacted to famous Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui’s viral video about original content in the YouTube community. The roast video, despite being claimed as a joke, seemed to incite hate for the other platform and hence YouTube had deleted the video
