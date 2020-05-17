Forget YouTube vs TikTok, this viral video of man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's 'You Are My Sonia' will end the feud

The ongoing 'YouTube vs TikTok' feud has been making headlines for quite some time now. Several YouTubers have been slamming the lip-syncing app for the 'cringe-worthy' content available on the platform. However, this viral video of a man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's 'You Are My Sonia' will make you forget the feud.

A TikTok video of a user named Arman Rathod is going viral on Twitter. Arman is an avid TikTok user, who shares videos of himself, grooving to the beats of hit Bollywood tracks. A recent video shows him swaying his feet to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic track.

Check out the video here: