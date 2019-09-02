Forget Chandrayaan 2, Bengaluru man’s moonwalk video hits the viral note

Though ISRO is far from its first space manned mission, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has considerably helped to portray how an Indian will look on lunar surface. As the pothole issue is still unresolved at Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru, an activist cum artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy taped a video of walking Tunganagar Main Road wearing astronaut costume. The video named “moonwalk” was released on Twitter by him and went viral soon.

The sarcasm pictured in the video would indeed be an eye-opener for BBMP. The initiative of filling the potholes were taken way back before the monsoon started. According to an order passed by High Court in August, BBMP would be entirely responsible for fatal accidents occurred due to the potholes and also the compensation amount is meant to be generated by BBMP to the family members of affected ones. Following which, BBMP imposed fine of Rs.2000 on engineers failing to fill the potholes.

Though Palike claims that there are only 2,840 potholes, the numbers are ranging much higher according to data examined in mid-July occurred by The News Minute report. The irresponsible behaviour of BBMP has caused numerous fatal accidents, and the trouble caused to commutators are ascending graph.

Baadal Nanjundaswamy, has not stunt the social media platforms for the first time. Before this, in 2017 he brought mermaids and crocodiles on Bengaluru streets to highlight the issues of potholes to civic bodies and political parties.