Football coach Nick Sirianni's daughter steals the limelight during his press conference; watch adorable video | Twitter

The video of Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressing a press conference and being accompanied by his three kids has gone viral on social media. Of the trio, Nick's five-year-old daughter Taylor was seen trying to imitate his dad and behave like his sign language translator. Even if the video captures Nick trying to stop her from behaving so, the internet has no issues from Taylor's "adorable" act.

Watch the viral video right here:

The Philadelphia Eagles of the US won the NFC Championship on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. The winning team's coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media following the victory. Jacob, his seven-year-old son, Taylor, his five-year-old daughter, and Miles, his two-year-old son, joined him at the press conference table.

While football fans were glued to every word Nick said, his children seemed a little on fun mood. at the conference seemed uninterested. The daughter was spotted mimicking her father with some hand gestures and catchy facial expressions. She certainly stole the limelight and worried the football coach who no sooner asked her to stop. In the end of the video, Nick commands, "Taylor, you need to stop that."

