Food or medical horror story? Lifelike cake leaves netizens stunned

Have you ever wanted your food to be both lifelike and delicious? Or perhaps you have some cannibalistic thoughts occasionally running through your mind. Well, how about trying a cake that looks like a living breathing human being - at least until you take a few bites.

Photos of a lifelike full sized adult human being have recently gone viral. The individual, sparsely clad in what appears to be a blanket and an open shirt is reclining on a bed, with a cheerful grin on his face. He looks real, until the next few pictures show him being sliced up with knives and eaten.

Now, we're not certain why anyone would wish to create or eat it, but there do seem to be individuals enthusiastically eating his cake-legs in the photos themselves. Of course if eating portions of what looks almost completely like a human being appears to be an enjoyable pastime, there might be other issues to contend with. But one cannot deny that it is certainly a fascinating work of art.

Over the last few days, the pictures have gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and shares. "This is a cake" reads the caption from the account that shared pictures of the massive food item.