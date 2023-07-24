Flying With A Hero: Indigo Airlines Honours 'Param Vir Chakra' Awardee On Flight; Watch Video

Twitter/Indigo

Meeting a war veteran or any armed force officer is a matter of pride. A recent video of a war hero being felicitated on a flight has gone viral on social media.

The special video was posted by Indigo Airlines, which proudly hosted Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on a Pune-bound flight on Sunday. The airline took the opportunity to honour Kumar's exceptional bravery and welcomed Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar onboard, sharing a heartwarming message and an inspiring introduction about his services for the nation.

The airlines Tweeted the video with a caption that said, "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo."

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

In the video, standing in the passenger cabin, flight captain Edsel welcomes Kumar on board with a special announcement. The captain says, "Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra."

The announcement prompts a burst of applause throughout the cabin, as the other passengers express their admiration with applause. Later, the air hostess presents a small token gesture to Kumar, commemorating his service to the nation.

