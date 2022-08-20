Florida man fights 12-feet-long alligator, bizarre survival story hits internet

Drone shot of man vs alligator | Defeat X Adventure Co./Facebook

Remember the Tongan 'real life Aquaman' who survived 27-hour swim to escape the volcano eruption and subsequent tsunami. In a similar act to fight death, a Florida man struggled along a 12-feet-long alligator in Lake Thonotosassa, US. Miraculously, he survived the underwater fight.

International media identified the man as Juan Carlos La Verde, who could be been swimming off a dock in the Florida based water resource, no sooner to come across the huge reptile for a head-on-head position - the drone shot suggested.

La Verde suffered series injuries to his face and head. He was subjected to a six-hour surgery at Tampa General Hospital to repair and reconstruct damage to his skull and head, according to reports. “That thing wasn’t a little gator. “When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go,” he told WFTS-TV Tampa recently.