Florida: Grave In The Midst Of Footpath Draws People's Attention; Reason Goes Viral

While you might come across barricades on the road and the streetside, it is bizarre to be stopped by a grave instead. A pavement in Florida has drawn attention for having a grave dug in the midst of the walker's path. But why? The tombstone of the buried person reveals the story behind the unusual location of his grave.

In Jacksonville, a city in Florida, the gravesite of a man named Thompson Williams stands in the middle of a pavement. It is said that the Williams courageously died while protecting a woman's honour and getting shot twice allegedly by a fiend. The incident dates back to 1908.

Read Also This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'

Originally, the man's mortal remains were carried to and buried at a cemetery nearby, and later transformed into a park. Taking above how Williams grave took the weird spot, standing out of the park or the renovated cemetery, remained a question no one had answer to for years and decades together. Only recently, historian Ennis Davis claimed the reason behind the grave holding a place on the pavement.

"This park is unique because it is Jacksonville’s largest 19th-century African American cemetery. This alone should let you know that the development of this street and its infrastructure was built over a cemetery, and they moved the grave in the middle of the sidewalk just to do it," Davis was quoted as saying in news reports, while telling about his research through maps.

Notably, here's what the words on the stone read, “This tablet marks the grave of Thompson Williams, a Negro who died on October 28, 1908 from wounds received while endeavouring to protect the honour and life of a white woman.”