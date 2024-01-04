'F**k That B***h': Man Attacks Las Vegas Judge After She Denies Probation; Video Surfaces

Man Attacks Judge After She Denies Probation In US; Video Surfaces | Twitter

In a shocking incident, a man attacked a judge in the courtroom in the United States. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man came running towards the judge and pounced on her in front of the police and other people present in the court.

The incident occurred at the Clark County District Court

The incident occurred at the Clark County District Court, which is located in Washington. There are reports that Judge Mary Kay Holthus was sitting during a sentencing for Deobra Redden, who is a three-time felon charged with attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

The attorney of Deobra Redden asked the judge for probation

During the sentencing the attorney of Deobra Redden asked the judge for probation, which Judge Mary Kay Holthus denied. It can be seen in the video that while denying the probation request, Judge Holthus said, "I appreciate that, but I think it's time he experiences something else."

Redden shouted, 'Fuck that bitch'

Suddenly, Redden shouted, "Fuck that bitch," rushed towards the judge and jumped over the bench of the judge and punced on her. Courtroom staff quickly intervened, trying to protect the judge. There was a struggle between them and Redden before he was subdued and brought down.

Judge Holthus suffered a head injury

There are reports that Judge Holthus suffered a head injury after the accused attacked her, but thankfully she was okay. A court marshal also got injured during the incident. As of now, it's uncertain when his next court appearance will be.

Redden had a history of making threats

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson expressed gratitude for the assistance given to the judge and condemned the violent behavior of the defendant. Redden had a history of making threats, as per reports, and had missed a court appearance earlier, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Judge Holthus in December.