FirstTamilLGBTQSong 'Magizhini' wins the internet; netizens call it a 'huge step' towards progress

The Tamil film industry creates history by releasing its first ever LGBTQ track 'Magizhini', composed by the very famous Govindu Vasantha. The music video has gone viral on the internet, with netizens applauding the team for taking progressive steps, thereby setting an example for everyone in the industry.

The star crossed lovers in 'Maghizhini' are young Tamil actresses Gouri Kishan of '96' and 'Master' fame and Anagha of 'Natpe Thunai' and 'Dikkiloona'.

On Monday, November 22, filmmaker Pa Ranjith even shared the music video which shows the love tale of a lesbian couple. Gouri Kishan and Anagha play Bharathanatyam dancers in the song.

Ranjith captioned the video song, "Art of LOVE Presenting the music video of #Magizhini, a unique Saregama Tamil Original song ft. @Gourayy& @AnaghaOfficial.

VG Balasubramanian wrote and directed the masterpiece, and is currently working as a co-director on the Vikram-starrer Cobra. Madhan Karky wrote the lyrics for the song, which was released by Saregama Originals.

The plot concerns a tight connection between two adolescent dancers, which grows into love over time. Dance depicts the flutters of the heart, the sorrow of love, and the parental opposition. In the 6-minute movie, director Balasubramanian has elegantly captured all of the conflicting feelings.

Have a look at the music video here:

The response to 'Magizhini' has been overwhelmingly positive. Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:45 PM IST