Overjoyed fans take to Twitter as they react to first look of Arjun Kapoor's new thriller #TheLadyKiller

Teaser poster of Arjun Kapoor's new movie, "The Lady Killer", is finally out. Arjun will be starring in filmmaker Ajay Bahl's suspense drama thriller "The Lady Killer."

The film is advertised as the storey of a small town "playboy" who falls in love with a "self-destructive beauty" and their whirlwind relationship. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. When he heard the script for "The Lady Killer," Kapoor said he was fascinated, and he said his role was the "most challenging" he'd ever played.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, said the team is thrilled to bring the tory to the audience.

"Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay," he said.

The first look of the suspense thriller seems quite intense and has got netizens all pumped up as they took to Twitter to share their views on the movie's first look poster.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:45 PM IST