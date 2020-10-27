'First appoint an ambassador and then call back': Twitter trolls Pakistan after resolution to recall French envoy passed

Pakistan's National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the "resurgence of Islamophobic acts" in some countries after a noisy session that witnessed the government and opposition delivering fiery speeches against each other.

Pakistan’s National Assembly also passed a resolution to recall its ambassador in France. However, there's a slight problem with the resolution -- Pakistan does not have an ambassador in France. Pakistan's last ambassador in France, Moin-ul-Haq, was transferred to China three months ago. Ever since Moin-ul-Haq’s transfer to China, Pakistan has not yet designated an ambassador to France.

Meanwhile, Twitter users brutally trolled Pakistan over this blunder. "Hilarious. Imran Khan makes a fool of himself again. Pakistan brings in a resolution against France and decides to recall their envoy from France. Only problem being Pakistan doesn’t have an envoy to France right now," said a Twitter user. "Pakistan's parliament calls for recall of envoy to France, but fails to check, theres no envoy there," wrote another Twitter user.

