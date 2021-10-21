e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

'Fire and ice combo': Fans on Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' teaser

FPJ Web Desk
Ever since Netflix India officially released the teaser for Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming romantic comedy 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', netizens can't seem to keep calm.

The nearly one-minute trailer also includes a few amusing scenes, such as Abhimanyu's character remarking on how engineers never give up and make ideal husbands. Sanya's character then states in the teaser that she is a die-hard fan of Superstar Rajinikanth. Abhimanyu responds by saying that he doesn't watch movies since they put him to sleep.

The film explores the many facets of relationships, including mixed families, the discomfort of a new marriage, and all in between. 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar,' directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 5th.

Dassani makes her digital debut with the film, having previously appeared in Bollywood in Vasan Bala's critically acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.'

The teaser shows Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's married lives and their long-distance love shortly after.

The teaser has got fans super pumped as they took to Twitter to share their views on the same.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:42 PM IST
