Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:49 PM IST

'Finally, he's happy': Twitter reacts to viral selfie of man from 'disappointed Pakistan fan meme' after #INDvsPAK match

Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Things finally seem to go great for the Pakistan cricket community and fans as they won their first-ever World Cup match against India.

The Pakistani team took a long time to alter their fortunes against India, but when they did, they did so in grand style, leaving no room for the men in blue to breathe.

However, as Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets, some Pakistani fans smiled, attracting the attention of internet users.

Sarim Akhtar, a supporter who has earned notoriety since his spectacular reaction during Pakistan's World Cup match against Australia earlier, was also spotted beaming heartily.

Have a look at the meme image that made him famous:

Twitter

On June 12, 2019, Pakistan was defeated by Australia, and Akhtar became global meme material.

It sure has been a while since his meme went viral, however Indian supporters still continue to appreciate his delight after so many years.

Have a look at a few reactions that has taken over Twitter ever since Sarim Akhtar's recent 'happy' selfie went viral.

