FIFA World Cup 2022: Why are Messi fans calling the Argentina footballer 'Pessi'? Memes hit social media

Did you watch Lionel Messi play against Poland? As the Argentina player compromised over a critical spot-kick at the FIFA tournament's final Group C match, his missed penalty attracted trolls and memes.
In the 35th minute, Messi responded to Julian Alvarez's cross well but his header missed the goal. Argentina was awarded a penalty after a VAR review caught minimal contact between him and another player. Later hugely fan-followed player, Messi, failed to convert the penalty into a goal and the goalkeeper made his second save of the tournament, a brilliant one-handed save this time around.
After Messi's penalty got saved, the fans dubbed him as ''Pessi'', and the name began to trend on Twitter.
Check out some reactions
