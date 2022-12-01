FIFA World Cup 2022: Why are Messi fans calling the Argentina footballer 'Pessi'? Memes hit social media

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Pessi - Lionel Messi | File
Did you watch Lionel Messi play against Poland? As the Argentina player compromised over a critical spot-kick at the FIFA tournament's final Group C match, his missed penalty attracted trolls and memes.

In the 35th minute, Messi responded to Julian Alvarez's cross well but his header missed the goal. Argentina was awarded a penalty after a VAR review caught minimal contact between him and another player. Later hugely fan-followed player, Messi, failed to convert the penalty into a goal and the goalkeeper made his second save of the tournament, a brilliant one-handed save this time around.

After Messi's penalty got saved, the fans dubbed him as ''Pessi'', and the name began to trend on Twitter.

Check out some reactions

Watch: Artist creates Neymar's cut-out from face mask, check out similar videos for Ronaldo, Messi...
