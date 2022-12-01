FIFA World Cup 2022: Why are Messi fans calling the Argentina footballer 'Pessi'? Memes hit social media

Pessi - Lionel Messi | File

Did you watch Lionel Messi play against Poland? As the Argentina player compromised over a critical spot-kick at the FIFA tournament's final Group C match, his missed penalty attracted trolls and memes.

In the 35th minute, Messi responded to Julian Alvarez's cross well but his header missed the goal. Argentina was awarded a penalty after a VAR review caught minimal contact between him and another player. Later hugely fan-followed player, Messi, failed to convert the penalty into a goal and the goalkeeper made his second save of the tournament, a brilliant one-handed save this time around.

After Messi's penalty got saved, the fans dubbed him as ''Pessi'', and the name began to trend on Twitter.

Check out some reactions

Yeah yeah pessi just missed a penalty 😂😭.. mehhhn I’m so happy, this calls for a celebration 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/qjL1PkhAIv — Adebola🥺💔 (@Ademide_43) November 30, 2022

Don't call him "pessi"

Anymore 😡

my brother can't even score one 😭 pic.twitter.com/aBc6oS5Yz9 — Mona Lisa (@RMFCMONALlSA) November 30, 2022

Lionel Pessi Messi the GREAT 😂😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦙



Give me another penalty or I retire again! #POLARG #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/U7voKaiT8D — 🎭Khorus🎭 (@ZiuQSouL) November 30, 2022