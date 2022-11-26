FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes, netizens puzzled | File

Did you watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland and Cameroon? In case you did, you couldn't have missed a glimpse of Bryan Mbeumo, and his close resemblances with LeBron Raymone James Sr., the professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association.

LeBron James, an 18-time All-Star, has missed the Lakers' last five games due to a groin injury. However, several NBA supporters claimed to have sighted him playing for Cameroon at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. No doubt that they were tricked by the uncanny resemblances between the two sportsmen.

Twitterati took to share images comparing the looks of the footballer and basketball player. This incident wherein James' fans spotted his lookalike player at the FIFA match has now gone viral on social media.

Check out some reactions from Twitter:

*Los Angeles Lakers precisando de resultado*



LeBron James na copa: pic.twitter.com/sNfqneHTtS — NBA da bad (@NBAdabad) November 24, 2022

As the images went viral, LeBron James took to share the instance on his official Instagram page. He was probably amused by his twin-like Bryan Mbeumo. Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo also retweeted one of the viral tweets from the case to his official handle.

