e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes, netizens puzzled

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes, netizens puzzled

Just spot a basketball player on the football grounds of Qatar? Haha, you were tricked for the uncanny resemblances between the two sportsmen - Bryan Mbeumo and LeBron James.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes, netizens puzzled | File
Follow us on

Did you watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland and Cameroon? In case you did, you couldn't have missed a glimpse of Bryan Mbeumo, and his close resemblances with LeBron Raymone James Sr., the professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association.

LeBron James, an 18-time All-Star, has missed the Lakers' last five games due to a groin injury. However, several NBA supporters claimed to have sighted him playing for Cameroon at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. No doubt that they were tricked by the uncanny resemblances between the two sportsmen.

Twitterati took to share images comparing the looks of the footballer and basketball player. This incident wherein James' fans spotted his lookalike player at the FIFA match has now gone viral on social media.

Check out some reactions from Twitter:

Read Also
Hardik Pandya's lookalike WWE star Carmelo Hayes trends on Twitter
article-image
Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...
article-image

As the images went viral, LeBron James took to share the instance on his official Instagram page. He was probably amused by his twin-like Bryan Mbeumo. Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo also retweeted one of the viral tweets from the case to his official handle.

Instagram

Twitter

Read Also
FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Spencer Tunick's artwork for skin cancer sees over 2,000 volunteers pose naked at...

On camera: Spencer Tunick's artwork for skin cancer sees over 2,000 volunteers pose naked at...

Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

Watch: Asleep man confronts 'ghost' at night, here's what happened later

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes,...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon soccer player Bryan Mbeumo and NBA's LeBron James are lookalikes,...

FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

Watch: Snake runs away with a chappal thrown at it; netizens react to viral video

Watch: Snake runs away with a chappal thrown at it; netizens react to viral video