As the FIFA World Cup 2022 is just a few hours away, fans supporting Argentina were seen experiencing excitement on the streets of Qatar. The video from the celebration has gone viral on social media.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
FIFA 2022: Argentina fans play drums, dance to cheer their football team ahead of final match at Qatar; WATCH | Instagram
On Sunday, Argentina shall play against France for the first place in the FIFA World Cup 2022. As the championship hosts its final match in the coming hours, fans supporting Argentina were seen experiencing excitement on the streets of Qatar.

Many, dressed in the country's jersey were seen playing drums, jumping in joy, and vibing to the chorus music. The video from the celebration has gone viral on social media. The Instagram reel shows people seated above a car as they bang the drums in cheer for Argentina. Fellow fans were seen echoing the tunes in their voices.

