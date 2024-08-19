 Telangana: Female TGSRTC Bus Conductor & Nurse Onboard Assist Delivery Of Pregnant Passenger Travelling To Tie Rakhi To Brother
The pregnant lady was identified as Sandhya, who hailed from the Gadwal area and was travelling to Wanaparthy on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. On her way to her brother's house to him a rakhi, Sandhya experienced labor and delivered her baby on the bus.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Passenger gives birth to baby on Telangana bus, female conductor assist delivery | X

In a heartwarming incident surfaced from a state-operated bus in Telangana, a female Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus conductor attended a heavy pregnant woman to deliver her baby onboard.

The transport which was travelling on the Gadwal-Wanaparthy route saw one of its passengers experience labor pains during the commute. On learning about this, the conductor identified as Bharati alerted the driver and passengers about the condition of the pregnant passenger and asked for immediate help. The bus was stopped and a nurse onboard joined Bharati in assisting the passenger to delivery her baby.

Photo: Pregnant woman gives birth to baby girl on bus

Nurse, bus staff help woman in delivery

The pregnant lady was identified as Sandhya, who hailed from Gadwal and was travelling to Wanaparthy on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. On her way to her brother's house to him a rakhi, Sandhya experienced labor and delivered her baby on the bus. She was facilitated by a nurse onboard and the bus conductor. According to reports, Sandhya gave birth to a baby girl and was shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care. It was learned that the condition of both the mother and the newborn child is stable.

TGSRTC official on incident

The Managing Director of TGSRTC, VC Sajjanar, informed people about the incident through an X post. He posted in Telugu to inform people about the news of the baby birth on the public transport. "On the festival of Rakhi TGSRTC a woman conductor showed humanity by delivering a pregnant woman in a bus... Congratulations on behalf of the management to the conductor Bharti TGSRTC who poured pus on the pregnant woman in the bus on Rakshabandhan. The mother and child are safe because of her promptness and timely delivery with the help of the nurse," he wrote.

Praising the presence of mind and the helping attitude of the bus staff, Sajjanar added, "It is a great thing that RTC employees are showing the spirit of service as a social responsibility while bringing the passengers safely to their destinations."

