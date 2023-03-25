Feeling sleepy? Watch video of a lazy sheep that's gone viral to get relatable vibes

Feeling sleepy? Watch video of a lazy sheep that's gone viral |

Here's a video to complement your lazy mood. A video showing a sheep relaxing on grass has gone viral on social media. It captures how the animal is tired or just lazy enough to stand and munch its food.

Check out the video below

The reel was posted on Reddit with the caption, "Lazy sheep is just here to vibe and munch while just laying there." And the on-screen text read, "Oh to be a sheep, unwinding in afield. Not even standing to eat." Within two days of being uploaded online on the social media platform, the footage attracted over 7.5K upvotes there.

Relatable stuff? Netizens could relate to the content and they reacted in the comments section about the sheep's lucky life as they suggested it has all the luxury to relax and be free from work. "I'm losing my job, so this could be me on Monday," a user replied after watching the video. Another said, "Living a sheep's 🐑 best life."

Check comments