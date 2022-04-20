Federal mask mandate is over! Passengers rejoice mid-air after pilot announces 'Take off your mask...'; watch video

With nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the world had kept themselves protected with face masks and other healthcare tools. To some extent, many were exhausted over wearing a mask all the day long.

In a recent video went viral, we can see passengers being notified over no mask mandate amidst their fly. Their excitement to get rid of the piece is filled with "ohooo", "woohoo" screams and joyous greets. Yes, with the clippings of Easter celebration during the flight went viral, here's an another video surfacing on the internet from high in the air.

Multiple people have shared the video on social media. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose! ~ Alaska Airlines,"read a tweet caption to the viral video.

According to reports, the incident came forward via Twitter captures the scenes from a New York- San Francisco flight. People are seen cheering and rejoicing the moment soon after the cabin crew announced that masks were no longer mandatory on domestic flights.

Earlier this month, India took to make face masks optional. However, some parts of the country, seeing the spike in novel coronavirus cases, took to relaunch the mask mandate.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:45 AM IST