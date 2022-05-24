Fawad Khan's Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai is back on Indian TV; Twitteratis rejoice

Zindagi Gulzar Hai has returned on Indian television. The Pakistani serial was first aired in India in 2014 on Hum TV. The love drama featured Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in lead roles. The news of the same was announced by Zee Zindagi's social media handle. The show will be available on Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H.

Fans also took to Twitter to react to the piece of good news. Check out their tweets here.

Talking about the show, it has been written by Umera Ahmed and has been directed by Sultana Siddiqui. In the show, Fawad essays the role of Zaroon Junaid, while Sanam played the role of Kashaf Murtaza. Fawad and Sanam's chemistry was praised by all along with the storyline.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is back on Indian TV 😭😭😭😭 — ⁷ (@__mooniiee) May 23, 2022

Rewatching Zindagi Gulzar Hai! Ab saare urdu dialogues tweet krungi main idhar🥰 — Deity (@gharkakabutar) May 22, 2022

