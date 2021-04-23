'Fashion or Farming?': Leaf Handbags from past go viral; becomes meme material

Fashion is tricky terrain. While it gives one the space to explore their inner artist, even a single blunder in the fashion industry can make you a meme material for the world.
Currently, a throwback to one such blunder is making the rounds of social media. Recently, a Twitter account shared a picture of an accessory called 'Leaf Bags' from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture. True to the name, these are bags made of leaves.
This tweet went viral and has garnered more than 86K likes on Twitter. However, it is being spread as a meme instead of fashion inspiration. Most are finding the design to be hilarious. Since a lot of Asian cultures use leaves to pack food, many are comparing these bags to their food plates.
Several people are also criticising the west for calling 'sustainable fashion' what ancient Asian cultures have been practising for ages.
One Twitter user from the Philippines commented, "Basically our lunch bag here in the Philippines."
Another asked, "Fashion Or Farming?"
The tweet has received thousands of hilarious responses from across the world. Here are some of them.
Have a look.
